Zacks: Analysts Expect USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.70 Million

Brokerages expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post sales of $159.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.00 million and the lowest is $159.40 million. USA Compression Partners reported sales of $178.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $669.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $668.72 million to $669.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.67 million, with estimates ranging from $646.24 million to $661.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on USAC. ValuEngine raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Compression Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:USAC opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 24,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

