Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Drops By 15.8%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 31st total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,193.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,077. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 60.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 15.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 16.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

