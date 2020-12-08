Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,258 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Trustmark were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 23.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at $205,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMK opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $182.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

