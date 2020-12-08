Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) Insider Uranium Participation Corporation Purchases 87,596 Shares of Stock

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) insider Uranium Participation Corporation purchased 87,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$362,209.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 222,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$920,451.

Uranium Participation Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Uranium Participation Corporation acquired 70,852 shares of Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,430.42.

Shares of TSE U opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$592.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.51. Uranium Participation Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.39.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) (TSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($1.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uranium Participation Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Uranium Participation Co. (U.TO) Company Profile

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

