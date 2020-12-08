NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NewAge were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NewAge by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in NewAge by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NewAge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NewAge by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NewAge by 21.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares during the period. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewAge alerts:

NBEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut NewAge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NBEV opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. NewAge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.92.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that NewAge, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NewAge

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.