Insider Selling: Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.58, for a total transaction of $399,318.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZBRA stock opened at $373.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $150.06 and a one year high of $382.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 13,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

