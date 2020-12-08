Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Director Linda Fayne Levinson Sells 3,125 Shares

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $337,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:J opened at $109.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $111.10.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

