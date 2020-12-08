Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Expands By 14.9%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 809,200 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 704,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.68. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.