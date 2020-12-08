Short Interest in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) Increases By 12.2%

Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PTVCA stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Protective Insurance has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $21.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $124.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

