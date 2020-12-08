Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Increases By 15.4%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 944,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PolarityTE in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PolarityTE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

In other PolarityTE news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,981 shares of company stock worth $55,236. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

PolarityTE stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.80. PolarityTE has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PolarityTE will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

