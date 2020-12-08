Short Interest in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Rises By 14.6%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,270,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 13,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PTON opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.13. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.38.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,584,080 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after buying an additional 1,787,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 35,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

