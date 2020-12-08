Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to post sales of $7.13 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.19 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $26.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.27 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $27.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mondelez International.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

MDLZ opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondelez International (MDLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.