Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Peter C. Delongchamps Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,511. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GPI opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.23. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $136.35.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $6.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $20,020,000. Shellback Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after acquiring an additional 129,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 32.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.