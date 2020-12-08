HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce $64.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $65.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $46.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $250.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.30 million to $251.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $237.25 million, with estimates ranging from $225.30 million to $249.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 161,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1,711.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.78. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

