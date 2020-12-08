Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.99 Million

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to announce $18.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.70 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $79.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.30 million to $81.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $83.72 million, with estimates ranging from $70.50 million to $93.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 6.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ready Capital by 2,510.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RC opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

