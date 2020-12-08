$336.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will announce $336.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.52 million and the lowest is $328.43 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $520.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $56,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $544,110.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,401. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $166.40 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.28, a P/E/G ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.24.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

