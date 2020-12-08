Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 259 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 231.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 63.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 92,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 56.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $273.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $273.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.89.

In other news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,193.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.