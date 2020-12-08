Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,730 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2,133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.67. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

