Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,013 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Garrett Motion by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 997,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $1,812,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 111.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 346,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 182,916 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 137,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 123,179 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.20.

GTX stock opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $338.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability.

