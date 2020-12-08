Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $80,000 Holdings in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,298,408 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Just Energy Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 159.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Just Energy Group during the third quarter worth $4,526,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Just Energy Group by 88.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on JE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $14.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.09.

NYSE JE opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Just Energy Group Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.