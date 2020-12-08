Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $87,000 Investment in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 53.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.1% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources stock opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Concho Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.37.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

