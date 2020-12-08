Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iRobot by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 89.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRobot by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in iRobot by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

NASDAQ IRBT opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.80.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on iRobot to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

In other iRobot news, EVP Timothy Saeger sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $199,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,748,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,345 shares of company stock worth $1,463,850 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.