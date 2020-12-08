Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 87.8% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,706,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after buying an additional 1,732,900 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,414,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,411 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 209.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 171,968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 188.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 121,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 727.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 105,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 92,442 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Property Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

CXP opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Columbia Property Trust has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $22.71.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.65 million. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

