Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 392 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after acquiring an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.64.

Shares of HII opened at $170.04 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

