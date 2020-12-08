IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3,630.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 323,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,008,000 after acquiring an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

IQVIA stock opened at $170.07 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.79 and a one year high of $180.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,742,181.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,790 shares of company stock valued at $20,982,795 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.