Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 20,015 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Full House Resorts worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 748,202 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

FLL stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.15.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.30. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 8,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $31,999.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $113,697.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,059 shares in the company, valued at $24,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Full House Resorts from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on Full House Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Full House Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Full House Resorts Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

