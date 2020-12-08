Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) Trading Up 0.3%

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 26,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 109,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:SAII)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.