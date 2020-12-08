SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 28,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 51,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 million, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16.

About SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.