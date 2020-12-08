Atlantic Avenue Acquisition (NYSE:ASAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 95,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 47,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition (NYSE:ASAQ)

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Avenue Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.