Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.27

Shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $8.95. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 2,193 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rubicon Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates in Sapphire and Pharmacy segments. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

