Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $27.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.17 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.98. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $103.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.35 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 451.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

