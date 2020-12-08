GMS (NYSE:GMS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS (NYSE:GMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Get GMS alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GMS. Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded GMS from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays downgraded GMS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GMS from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.40.

GMS stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. GMS has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in GMS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in GMS by 139.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in GMS by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in GMS by 59.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in GMS by 35.1% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.