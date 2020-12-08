Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce sales of $16.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $16.60 million. Sientra reported sales of $23.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year sales of $64.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $65.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.70 million, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $83.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 140.76% and a negative return on equity of 130.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 46.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIEN stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Sientra has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

