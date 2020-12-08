Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFT. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $9.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.57. Shift Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

