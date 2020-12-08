Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.05.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.66. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

