Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.00, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

