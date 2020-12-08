ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.
ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.79. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 63.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
