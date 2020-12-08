ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of ImmunoGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.21.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.79. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 62,475 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 662.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 173.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,795,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 63.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,750 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

