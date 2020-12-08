Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HBAN. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

