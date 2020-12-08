$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.76 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.