$610,000.00 in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report $610,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $860,000.00. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $330,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $6.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.76 million, with estimates ranging from $7.01 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Shares of NBRV opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

