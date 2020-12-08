RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $2.00. 2,358 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc engages in the development of blockchain technology based check-out systems for the e-commerce industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

