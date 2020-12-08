QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) Shares Up 25%

QDM International Inc. (OTCMKTS:QDMI) shares shot up 25% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.25. 2,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QDM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00.

QDM International Inc focuses on operating as a telemedicine company in Florida and Georgia. It provides Connect-a-Doc telemedicine kits that include digital otoscope, stethoscope, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and high definition, and dental and dermatology cameras for schools that desire to provide a higher level of healthcare to their students but are unable to keep a full time school nurse available.

