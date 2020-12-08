Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Stock Price Up 57.9%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) rose 57.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Permanent TSB Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding.

