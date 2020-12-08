ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) Head to Head Review

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) and Stereotaxis (NYSE:STXS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ViewRay and Stereotaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $87.78 million 6.51 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -3.26 Stereotaxis $28.90 million 11.50 -$4.59 million ($0.10) -45.10

Stereotaxis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViewRay. Stereotaxis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ViewRay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of Stereotaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.9% of Stereotaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ViewRay and Stereotaxis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 1 2 5 0 2.50 Stereotaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay currently has a consensus price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.43%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than Stereotaxis.

Volatility & Risk

ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stereotaxis has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and Stereotaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34% Stereotaxis -18.83% -19.20% -10.64%

Summary

Stereotaxis beats ViewRay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system that offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures. The company also provides Odyssey solution, a real-time information solution to manage, control, record, and share procedures across networks; and Stereotaxis Imaging Model S X-ray system, a single-plane and full-power x-ray system, including c-arm, powered table, motorized boom, and large high-definition monitors for a robotic interventional operating room. In addition, it offers disposables and other accessories, such as QuikCAS automated catheter advancement disposables for the remote advancement of electrophysiology catheters; and CARTO RMT navigation and ablation system, CELSIUS RMT, NAVISTAR RMT, NAVISTAR RMT DS, NAVISTAR RMT THERMOCOOL, and CELSIUS RMT THERMOCOOL irrigated tip diagnostic/ablation steerable tip catheters. Further, the company provides various disposable components V-Loop, V-Sono, and V-CAS devices; and V-CAS Deflect catheter advancement systems. It markets its products through direct sales force, distributors, and sales agents. The company has a strategic collaboration with Osypka AG to develop a next-generation magnetic ablation catheter using Stereotaxis' robotic technology. Stereotaxis, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

