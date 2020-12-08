Critical Analysis: Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Guidewire Software and Adobe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guidewire Software 1 4 6 0 2.45 Adobe 0 5 23 0 2.82

Guidewire Software presently has a consensus price target of $124.22, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Adobe has a consensus price target of $507.96, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Adobe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adobe is more favorable than Guidewire Software.

Volatility and Risk

Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adobe has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Adobe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Adobe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guidewire Software and Adobe’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guidewire Software $742.31 million 14.16 -$27.20 million $0.20 627.35 Adobe $11.17 billion 21.14 $2.95 billion $6.56 75.04

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Guidewire Software. Adobe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Guidewire Software and Adobe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guidewire Software -3.66% 1.07% 0.76% Adobe 31.05% 35.84% 18.17%

Summary

Adobe beats Guidewire Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Guidewire Client Data Management to enable customer information management. Further, it provides Guidewire Product Content Management that offers software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify products; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers analytics and artificial intelligence products, such as Guidewire DataHub, an operational data store; Guidewire InfoCenter, a business intelligence warehouse; Guidewire Risk Insights, that allows insurers to assess new and evolving risks; Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a set of cloud-native applications; and Guidewire Business Intelligence that allows insurers to measure business performance, as well as Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice. It also provides implementation and integration, and professional services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves content creators, experience designers, app developers, enthusiasts, students, social media users, and creative professionals, as well as marketing departments and agencies, companies and publishers. The company's Digital Experience segment offers products, services, and solutions for creating, managing, executing, measuring, monetizing and optimizing customer experiences from advertising to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, marketing executives, information management and technology executives, product development executives, and sales and support executives. Its Publishing segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and OEMs. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

