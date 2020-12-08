Head to Head Survey: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) & cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Inter Parfums and cbdMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 6 1 0 2.14 cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus price target of $53.86, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than cbdMD.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 5.94% 5.12% 3.98% cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

Volatility & Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inter Parfums and cbdMD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $713.51 million 2.55 $60.25 million $1.90 30.35 cbdMD $23.65 million 6.50 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats cbdMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

