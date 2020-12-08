New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Up 5.4%

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)’s stock price was up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.13. Approximately 12,040,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,766,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NGD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter.

About New Gold (NYSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

