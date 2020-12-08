FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $331.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $286.00 to $331.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $295.48.

NYSE FDX opened at $297.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $298.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.59.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $1,049,855.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,728.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

