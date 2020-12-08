$60,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $120,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $180,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.31 million, with estimates ranging from $22.91 million to $95.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,590,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $4,191,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 146.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,631 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $21.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

