Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 655.60 ($8.57).

Several research firms have issued reports on INF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) target price on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa plc (INF.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 570.40 ($7.45) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 444.76. Informa plc has a 52 week low of GBX 326.70 ($4.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 875.40 ($11.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42.

Informa plc (INF.L) (LON:INF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported GBX 5 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) by GBX 4.20 ($0.05). Analysts predict that Informa plc will post 5139.1168417 EPS for the current year.

Informa plc (INF.L) Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

