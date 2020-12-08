Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

CERN stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $83,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,385 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Cerner by 696.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

